Kai Sotto shows handling, footwork in scrimmage vs G League veterans

KAI Sotto showed he can put the ball on the floor in Ignite’s scrimmage against G League veterans on Friday, Manila time.

The homegrown Filipino NBA prospect highlighted his decent performance with a play that saw him catching a pass at the top of the key, faking his defender, driving to his right, stepping back to create space, then pulling off another fake, before launching an elbow jumper that swished through the net.

Continue reading below ↓

The 7-foot-2 center finished with six points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line, on top of six rebounds, and one block, against four fouls and one turnover in Ignite’s 125-99 loss.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jonathan Kuminga paced Ignite with 21 points, four assists, two boards, and two steals, while Jalen Green added 20 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix were the other two Ignite players who scored in double figures with 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Ryan Taylor led seven G League veterans in twin-digit scoring with 20 points alongside seven caroms.

___

For more NBA updates, click here.