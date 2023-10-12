Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Days after asking to be traded, Kai Jones waived by Hornets

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick Kai Jones just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had requested to be traded.

    Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing "personal reasons" in a statement.

    See Bronny James' effort to return to the court has inspired his USC teammates

    The decision came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media over the last few months, which including criticism of his teammates.

    The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.

