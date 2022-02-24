Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Jusuf Nurkic out for at least a month due to foot injury

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    Jusuf Nurkic
    The Blazers will miss another key player due to injury.
    PHOTO: AP

    PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

    Jusuf Nurkic injury

    The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks.

    Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles.

    His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.

      The Blazers (25-34) have won four straight heading into Thursday night's game at home against the Golden State Warriors.

