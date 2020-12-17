Julius Randle shows way as Knicks rally late to beat Cavaliers

JULIUS Randle scored 18 as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 100-93, in an NBA preseason game on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Kevin Knox came off the bench to deliver 16 points, while Mitchell Robinson added 13 points for New York, which improved to 2-1 in exhibition matches ahead of the new season.

New York erased a big deficit with a 34-13 fourth period.

The Knicks split a two-game series with the Detroit Pistons.

Andre Drummond had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Darius Garland added 13 points and five assists for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers also have a 2-1 preseason record, absorbing their first loss after sweeping the Indiana Pacers.

