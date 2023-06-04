Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 4
    NBA

    Julius Randle undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left ankle

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Julius Randle
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Julius Randle has undergone arthroscopic surgery on the left ankle that the All-Star forward injured late in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.

    The New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) and that he would resume basketball activities later this summer.

    See Heat, in familiar situation at 0-1 in Finals, raring to bounce back

    Randle had started the first 77 games of the season before spraining the ankle on March 29 in a victory over Miami. He sat out the remainder of the regular season, then returned for the Knicks' playoff opener against Cleveland.

    Julius Randle

    Randle was struggling in that series before limping off after spraining the ankle again in the Knicks' Game 5 victory in Cleveland to win the series. He sat out Game One of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat before returning to play the final five games. Randle shot just 3 for 14 when the Knicks were eliminated in Game Six at Miami, though wouldn't say during the postseason if the ankle was still bothering him.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    An All-Star for the second time in three seasons, Randle finished with 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again