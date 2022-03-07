Julius Randle fined $50,000 for shoving Cam Johnson

NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 (around P2.6 million) by the NBA on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation.

Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.

Julius Randle and the Knicks are on a seven-game losing streak.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points. His ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key, capping a 21-point fourth quarter that included six 3s.

The Knicks looked like they were headed for an impressive road win before Randle's ill-timed outburst late in the third quarter sent him to the locker room. Instead, New York blew a 14-point lead in Randle's absence and dropped its seventh straight game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.