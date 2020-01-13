Knicks snap five-game losing streak, deal Heat second straight loss

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23 and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Miami Heat, 124-121, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 for the Knicks, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

    Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who blew a lead down the stretch for the second time during their weekend stay in New York. James Johnson scored 19 points.

    Miami led by 14 with 3:33 left in the third quarter and Butler had a chance to tie the game twice for the Heat in regulation.

    Trailing 122-119 with 21 seconds second left, Butler was fouled by Bullock on a 3-point shot attempt but only made two of three free throws to cut the lead to 122-121.

    Barrett was then fouled and made one for a two-point lead. On the ensuing possession, Butler missed a layup but Miami was credited with the possession after the ball went out of bounds. Butler then turned the ball over on a bad pass intended for Bam Adebayo.

    Barrett was fouled again and made one to make it 124-121. Miami then gained possession after a replay review but a desperation 3 was waved off because it came after the buzzer.

    Butler was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish the first half with 17 points as Miami led 60-55. The Knicks scored 38 of their 55 points in the paint.

    TIP-INS

    Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra said Justice Winslow went too see a back specialist. Winslow played last Wednesday at Indiana after missing 15 games due to a lower back bone bruise.

    Knicks: Backup point guard Frank Ntilikina did not play due to a groin injury. … Marcus Morris (sore neck) missed his fourth straight game.

    UP NEXT

    Heat: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

    Knicks: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

