Pelicans dangling Jrue Holiday in trade talks

THE New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly dangling star point guard Jrue Holiday in the trade market.

“Several contending teams” have already shown interest as the Pelicans have been “openly discussing” Holiday in trade talks, according to Sham Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 30-year-old Holiday has been with the Pelicans the last seven years, coming off a season where he averaged 19.1 points on 45.5-percent shooting, 6.7 assists, 4.8 boards, and 1.6 steals as he shared the playmaking duties with Lonzo Ball.

With Holiday and Ball running the show featuring rookie sensation Zion Williamson and emergent All-Star Brandon Igram, the Pelicans were expected to contend for the playoffs, a tag they failed to live up to after missing the postseason bus with a 30-42 record.

Holiday has a guaranteed year remaining in his contract and a player option in the 2021-22 season worth $27.1 million.

