JR Smith caught on video attacking alleged vandal who damaged his truck

NBA free agent JR Smith was seen kicking and punching a man who he claimed vandalized his car during protests in a Los Angeles residential area.

Smith, who last suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is seen kicking the man several times on the ground and takes a swing as the man got up to run away.

The 34-year-old Smith defended himself as the video went viral, saying it wasn’t “hate crime.”

“I just want you all to know right now, before you see this $_!t right now, one of these white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my window in my truck,” Smith said

“This is a residential area. There wasn’t any stores over here. …. I chased him down and whooped his a_$. This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with anybody. It’s a problem with the mother______g system. That’s it. … He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

Here's the video posted by TMZSports

