Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren power Thunder past Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY — Josh Giddey had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, No. 2 selection Chet Holmgren added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma City beat Memphis, 87-71, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) for the Thunder's second straight victory in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Giddey, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft, secured his triple-double on a feed to Lindy Waters III for a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Holmgren was 3 of 4 from the field in the first half and scored 11 points but he struggled after halftime, missing seven straight shots.

Oklahoma City opened the second half on a 10-3 run for a 58-46 lead and later scored 10 straight to make it 68-52. Memphis missed 14 straight shots in the second half.

Chet Holmgren struggles in the first half. PHOTO: AP

Jalen Williams, the No. 12 selection out of Santa Clara, made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Oklahoma City. Holmgren, who set a Salt Lake City Summer League record with six blocks on Tuesday, blocked his first shot with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Kenny Lofton Jr. scored seven of Memphis' opening 10 points and finished with 19.

Memphis star Ja Morant sat courtside for the second straight game.

