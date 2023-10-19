Jordan Poole scores 41 as Wizards ease past Knicks at MSG

JORDAN Poole scored 41 points in 27 minutes and Washington rolled past New York, 131-106, in NBA preseason play on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden (Thursday, Manila time).

Poole hit 10 of 19 shots, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and made 15 of 16 free throws — in three quarters — as the Wizards remained unbeaten in three preseason games.

Mike Muscala scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting from long distance.

Tyus Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks (1-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

RJ Barrett had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Poole scored 29 points in the first half and helped the Wizards to a 65-52 lead at the break.

Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick acquired in a trade with Indiana, had seven points and three steals in a start for Washington.

