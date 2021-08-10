Jordan Nwora shines as Bucks hold off Clippers

JORDAN Nwora had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Milwaukee led by as many as 18 points before holding off the Los Angeles Clippers, 81-78, in the NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

Nwora, who competed with Nigeria in the Olympics, made three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that put Milwaukee ahead 46-28 in the second quarter.

Los Angeles battled back in the third, and Daniel Oturu gave the Clippers a 76-75 lead — its first since 10-9 — with 2:18 remaining. Theo Pinson made two free throws to give Milwaukee a three-point lead with 18 seconds left, and Keon Johnson missed an open 3-pointer.

Jay Scrubb led the Clippers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Oturu had 12 points and 10 boards.

JAZZ 63, SUNS 57

Trent Forrest, Paul White and Jarrell Brantley each scored 10 points, and Utah used a 25-16 second quarter to beat Phoenix.

Nathan Sestina made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, sandwiched around a block of Jalen Smith, to extend Utah's lead to 61-48.

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Suns with 16 points, and Smith had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix was 19 of 79 (24.1%) shooting from the floor.

