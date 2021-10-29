Clarkson eager to see more Pinoys in NBA after first game vs Green

JORDAN Clarkson is just filled with love after finishing his first duel with Jalen Green, ending with the Utah Jazz taking the 122-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday (Manila time) at Toyota Center.

Jordan Clarkson vs Jalen Green

It was the first time that two players of Filipino descent faced off in the NBA, and how fitting is it that the game was dubbed as Filipino Heritage Night in Houston.

"For us two to be here, it's just like super inspirational for the youth, every Filipino-American, every Filipino, and anybody with Filipino blood. It's an amazing experience," he said during the postgame scrum.

Clarkson was his usual spark off the bench self, with the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year drilling three treys for his 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Green, the Rockets' no. 2 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a tough shooting night going only 3-of-16 from the field and went 0-of-8 from deep before finishing with 13 points, three boards, three assists, a steal, and a block.

It's not lost on Clarkson's mind how impactful this game is for Filipinos aspiring to someday make it to the league.

"You know, this never can be done again because it's the first. But hopefully, we can see more [Filipino players] that can come to the league," he said.

But through it all, he's just grateful for the everpresent support he has gotten from his kababayans everywhere he went.

"There's a lot of Filipinos all around the world and they love basketball," he said.

