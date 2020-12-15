Clarkson solid as Sixth Man as usual as Jazz roll past Booker, Suns

THE Utah Jazz turned to a balanced attack to trump the Phoenix Suns’ new Big Three, cruising to a 111-92 win in preseason play on Tuesday, Manila time at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic led five Jazz who scored in double figures with 18 points, built around triples and a perfect 7-of-7 clip from the foul line as Utah rolled to its second straight preseason win, while keeping the Suns winless in two games.

Jordan Clarkson provided the spark off the bench as usual with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and four rebounds with zero turnovers in 23 minutes.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Rudy Gobert anchored the paint with 20 rebounds and 11 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, but Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton could only contribute five and four points, respectively.

