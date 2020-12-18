Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Clarkson, Bogdanovic catch fire as Jazz rip Clippers in preseason

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: @utahjazz on Twitter

    BOJAN Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Utah Jazz in a 125-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Manila time in Salt Lake City.

    Donovan Mitchell had 15 points and eight assists, while Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley each added 12 points for Utah (3-0).

    Paul George scored 16 points and Kawhi Leonard had 13 for the Clippers (0-3).

    Clarkson added three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

