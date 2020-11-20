COLUMN: Jordan Clarkson set to re-sign with Jazz on lucrative deal

CHICAGO - If you have ever streamed a movie on your handheld device, imagine doing it while on a dizzying roller-coaster ride.

Nearly impossible to keep up. Which is exactly what it feels like covering this ongoing NBA preseason.

Kelly Oubre Jr and Trevor Ariza, for example, were traded twice in the span of a few days. Big names such as Al Horford, and small ones like Tony Snell, were shipped to new zip codes while stars and non-stars alike opted in and out of their contracts.

And if that's not confusing enough, there are over 100 players available in the free agency market which officially opened several hours ago.

But the name that interests me a lot is Jordan Clarkson.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Under the backdrop of a new ownership in Utah and given the present economic climate where the pandemic has dealt significant losses to the NBA, one has to wonder how much these factors affect Jordan's value.

As of last night, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz were working to re-sign Clarkson, who had a starry, starry 2019-20 season, in Utah where he averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 36.8 percent from 3.

Jordan was also dynamic in the playoffs, registering 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per in seven games against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.

When he was still a Los Angeles Laker back in 2016, Clarkson signed a four-year deal worth $50 million.

How much is he worth now that Jordan has developed into a more effective defender and a better, deadlier shooter?

Approaching his prime at age 28, how long does new owner Ryan Smith, a tech billionaire, want Clarkson to keep playing beautiful music with the Jazz?

I messaged Jordan's dad, Mike Clarkson, asking if there was something he can tell me that I can run with.

I didn't hear anything back. And that's not surprising.

Team Clarkson is very measured and deliberate. They never announce anything unless all the ducks are aligned.

But my sense is that the Utah Jazz, in the next couple of days, will officially announce that they have come to terms with Clarkson for a five-year deal in the neighborhood of $75 million.

Not bad for a kid who was taken 46th overall among the 60 in his draft class of 2014.