    NBA

    Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah Jazz on 4-year, $52M extension

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago

    JORDAN Clarkson isn't moving anywhere in free agency.

    The Fil-American NBA guard has decided to stay with the Utah Jazz, inking a four-year, $52-million deal with the franchise's new ownership to remain with a team where he thrived in an off-the-bench role last season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about Clarkson's fresh, multi-year extension with the Jazz and Clarkson's dad Mike confirmed the story to US-based SPIN.ph columnist Homer Sayson in a telephone interview on Saturday.

    On Friday, Sayson wrote that Clarkson, 28 and in the prime of his career, wasn't inclined to go elsewhere as an unresticted free agent.

    The interview with Mike on how Team Clarkson arrived at the decision will come out in a Sayson column on Saturday.

