Jordan Clarkson gets early Sixth Man award endorsement from Mitchell

JORDAN Clarkson has impressed with his consistent and efficient performance off the bench that has helped the Utah Jazz in their bid for a deep NBA playoff run this season.

And few are more excited than star teammate Donovan Mitchell, who has made an early case for the Filipino-American combo guard to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

After all, the 28-year-old Clarkson is averaging 17.6 points on 49.2-percent shooting, 3.1 triples, 4.7 boards, - all career-highs – on top of 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in 25.4 minutes and 14 games as a super substitute.

Mitchell gave his endorsement through his Twitter account where he re-tweeted a video post by SLAM where Clarkson crossed over the New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart and drove hard for a reverse layup that got the Jazz bench up on their feet.

That’s just one of the highlight plays of Clarkson, who has helped the Jazz go 10-4 so far, hovering just a half-game behind the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

Will JC win the top bench player award this season?

