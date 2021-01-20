Jordan Clarkson gets early Sixth Man award endorsement from Mitchell

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jordan Clarkson attracts a double-team defense from Isaiah Hartenstein and Monte Morris.
    PHOTO: AP

    JORDAN Clarkson has impressed with his consistent and efficient performance off the bench that has helped the Utah Jazz in their bid for a deep NBA playoff run this season.

    And few are more excited than star teammate Donovan Mitchell, who has made an early case for the Filipino-American combo guard to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

    After all, the 28-year-old Clarkson is averaging 17.6 points on 49.2-percent shooting, 3.1 triples, 4.7 boards, - all career-highs – on top of 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in 25.4 minutes and 14 games as a super substitute.

    Mitchell gave his endorsement through his Twitter account where he re-tweeted a video post by SLAM where Clarkson crossed over the New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart and drove hard for a reverse layup that got the Jazz bench up on their feet.

    That’s just one of the highlight plays of Clarkson, who has helped the Jazz go 10-4 so far, hovering just a half-game behind the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

    Will JC win the top bench player award this season?

