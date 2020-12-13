Jordan Clarkson shows way as Jazz rout Suns squad missing CP3

JORDAN Clarkson scored 19 points, making five triples, as the Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns, 119-105, in an NBA preseason game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Filipino-American guard went 7 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, in 22 minutes of action.

Nigel Williams Goss added 15 for the Jazz, who took control with a 33-26 first quarter, allowed the Suns to get to within one in the fourth before again pulling away.

Donovan Mitchell had 12 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 11 and Georges Niang added 10.

Langston Galloway scored 17 off the bench to lead the Suns, who were without Chris Paul due to right ankle soreness.

Devin Booker had 16 points in 24 minutes of play, while Mikal Bridges scored 14.

