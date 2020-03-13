Jordan Clarkson's dad bares excruciating wait for result of coronavirus test

CHICAGO - Mike Clarkson doesn't rattle easy. He is a sturdy military man who has weathered many life storms including a health scare not long ago.

But when news broke that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, Mike knew this is another test he must face. And this one is harder because his son Jordan, Gobert's teammate, is in the line of harm.

"I was extremely concerned because Jordan was visibly shaken," Mike told me.

Cellphones are sometimes technological inconveniences that can find people who don't want to be found, but last night, the unlimited minutes was a saving grace as Mike reached Jordan from San Antonio to Utah.

"I stayed in constant communication with him as league officials determined what medical protocols would be followed during the administration of the coronavirus testing for all Jazz players," Mike recalled.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Waiting for the outcome was excruciating.

"Stayed up with Jordan all night to keep him positive and calm," Mike revealed.

And then at 7:30 a.m., after hours of fearing and hoping and praying, the results came back.

Negative.

And the Clarksons were quickly swept by a raging flood of relief. And so yet again, this family's facility for resilience came shining through.

With the ordeal behind him, Jordan is "resting comfortably" in Utah where he will remain until the NBA lifts the hiatus.

No word yet on when the Jazz will resume practice but you can count on J.C. to answer the bell the moment head coach Quin Snyder decides to gather the troops to continue their torrid playoffs push.

I asked Mike if the players' game checks will be affected with the season's temporary cancellation. He thinks there will be "no interruption."

Which is pleasant news for Jordan, who makes $13,437,500 this season, or a cool $163,871 a game.

Sounds like a lot of cash, but in today's NBA, especially with what Jordan brings to the table, $13 mil and change is a crazy bargain.

PHOTO: AP

Since arriving in Utah following a December 23 trade, Jordan has appeared in 34 games averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 dimes per. He is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.

Jordan is one big reason why Utah has a 41-23 record and a real shot at securing as high as a No.2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Besides giving the bench a shot in the arm with microwave scoring, Jordan has infected the Jazz with his passion and enthusiasm.

A LOAD OF REST. Forget load management.

For "at least the next 30 days," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, there will be no load at all.

This allows LeBron James plenty of time to rest his 35-year old body, dust off some of the wear and tear that had been accumulating across 17 seasons.

PHOTO: AP

This is a scary thought for the rest of the league. Giving LeBron this much blow is like letting a marathon runner shower and have a groin massage halfway through the race.

I know, Kawhi Leonard, the destined Clippers' savior, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the soon to be back-to-back MVP, both get the same amount of time to ice their tired and wounded knees.

But LeBron makes the most out of this furlough because the King has 48,329 regular season minutes on his knees compared to the combined 33,030 that the Klaw and the Greek Freak have.

Just to annoy the Lakers fans, I might one day end up sleeping in their bandwagon.