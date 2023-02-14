Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen clutch as Jazz hold off Pacers

By Phillip B, Wilson, AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers, 123-117, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

Clarkson hit a 3-pointer for a 115-110 lead with 2:03 remaining, and added a 13-foot baseline jumper to extend the lead to 117-113 in the final minute. Lauri Markkanen sealed the win with four free throws in the final 14.2 seconds. He hit 10 of 18 shots and had 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who had lost four of their last five games.

The Pacers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit to within two with 3:06 remaining, have lost five in a row.

Clarkson and Tyrese Haliburton dueled in the third quarter. Haliburton scored 13 points, while Clarkson had four 3-pointers and 15 points to help the Jazz to an 89-88 lead heading into the final quarter.

PHOTO: AP

Haliburton finished with 29 points and 12 assists. Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 and Aaron Nesmith 19 for Indiana.

Kelly Olynyk had four 3-pointers and 18 points with 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton also had 18.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Are 2-1 since trading veteran point guard Mike Conley to Minnesota and have averaged 121.6 points, four more than the seasonal average. ... Had an eight-point advantage at the line with 22-of-25 shooting.

Pacers: Center Myles Turner (lower back soreness) was inactive. He's averaging a career-high 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds. ... Mathurin became the fourth rookie in team history to score 1,000 points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.