Jordan Clarkson helps spark second-half surge as Jazz beat Wizards for 9th straight win

WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for their ninth straight victory.
Jordan Clarkson had 17 of his 23 points in the second half.
Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games.
Jazz scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing give games with right leg soreness.
