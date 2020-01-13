Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jan 13
    NBA

    Jordan Clarkson helps spark second-half surge as Jazz beat Wizards for 9th straight win

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson goes 10 for 22 in 34 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for their ninth straight victory.

    Jordan Clarkson had 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

    Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jazz scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness.

    Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing give games with right leg soreness.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson goes 10 for 22 in 34 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again