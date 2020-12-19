Jordan Clarkson gives this simple advice to Kai Sotto in NBA bid

TAKE it from someone who treaded the same path: Jordan Clarkson's advice to Kai Sotto is plain and simple.

"The best advice I got for him is to stay in the gym, keep continuing to work," he said in a media availability on Saturday (Manila time).

Sotto is currently with Ignite, preparing for the NBA G League season.

To Clarkson, that exposure against world-class competition could only make the 7-foot-2 center a better player and a better person overall as he seeks to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

"When you’re around NBA pros, guys, and coaches, just having that and being around that experiences, it's going to make him better," the Utah Jazz guard said.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Clarkson was once in Sotto's shoes.

After being drafted 46th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Clarkson received multiple assignments to the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the then-NBA D-League and played five games where he posted 22.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

That performance earned him a callup to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he started 38 games in his rookie season and averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 dimes, and 3.2 boards -- enough to earn him a spot in the class' NBA All-Rookie First Team.

After six years, Clarkson is still in the NBA, reaching the Finals once in 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Inspirational as his rise was, the 28-year-old is hopeful that Sotto cashes in on the opportunities he has been given in Ignite.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It's gonna be great for them especially at a young age. I think those guys getting those experiences, eye-opening experiences that a lot of kids don’t get is going to be good for them." he said, with the select team having NBA veterans like Amir Johnson and Bobby Brown on its roster.

Continue reading below ↓

"So having that underneath, I'm just telling them to put their nose down and keep grinding and put the time in cause it’s all gonna work out at the end of the day."

___

For more NBA updates, click here.