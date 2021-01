NEW YORK — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz's 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter.

Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.

