REAL recognizes real, and Jordan Clarkson knows how big of an impact Jalen Green made in his decision to enter the NBA G-League select program.

"Game changer!," the Fil-Am guard posted, replying to his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell's reaction to Green's decision.

Green waded through unchartered territory by making the decision to move to the NBA G-League before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

He reneged on his earlier choices, which included committing to Memphis and Auburn, or taking his act to the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).

Reports bared Green, along with fellow top prospects, will be in an unaffiliated Southern California G-League team where they will have mentorship and skills development before taking on the other squads in the developmental ranks.

Green, whose mother Bree is of Filipino descent and traces her roots to Ilocos Sur, is set to net over $1 million in the yearlong program.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Also committed to the program is Isaiah Todd, who de-committed from Michigan.

Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto, who is currently honing his game with The Skills Factory in Atlanta, is also mentioned as a possible candidate for the select program, as well as Makur Maker and Karim Mane.