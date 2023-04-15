Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Apr 15
    Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him.

    The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) and the marquee category featured familiar names.

    Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86.

    Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020, along with an NBA Finals MVP when the Milwaukee Bucks captured the 2021 title. Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers center who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.

    The winners will be announced beginning next week.

    The finalists for the other categories:

    COACH OF THE YEAR

    Mike Brown, Sacramento; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Joe Mazzulla, Boston.

    ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

    Paolo Banchero, Orlando; Walker Kessler, Utah; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City

    MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

    Jalen Brunson, New York; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Lauri Markkanen, Utah.

    DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Evan Mobley, Cleveland.

    SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

    Malcolm Brogdon, Boston; Bobby Portis, Milwaukee; Immanuel Quickley, New York.

    CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Jimmy Butler, Miami; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago; De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento.

    PHOTO: AP

