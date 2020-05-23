John Wall helping with rent relief for Washington residents hit hard by COVID-19

WASHINGTON Wizards point guard John Wall is starting the "202 Assist" program to help with paying rent for people in the nation's capital affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The John Wall Family Foundation set a goal of raising $300,000 over the next month.

The program is named for Washington's area code and will work with the city to find those in need and disperse funds.

Wall is a five-time NBA All-Star who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Wizards in the 2010 draft. He sat out all of the 2019-20 season after tearing his left Achilles tendon.

His foundation donated 2,300 masks and hundreds of meals to front-line workers in Washington and in his home state of North Carolina in April.

