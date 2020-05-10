Jazz great John Stockton initially wanted no part in ‘Jordan puff piece’

'THE Last Dance' director Jason Hehir was not able to get hold of John Stockton until two months ago, mainly because the Utah Jazz great did not want anything to do with what he called a “Michael Jordan puff piece.”

Court general of the Jazz squad that face off with Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals, Stockton hesitated to face the crew until this year just before the virus shut down sports and the world was left with classic games, virtual events, and documentaries such as Jordan’s.

The crew was not able to do the interview until March 10.

"I finally got (Stockton) on the phone after like two years of chasing him," Hehir said on The Dan Patrick show.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

"(Stockton) said, 'I don't want to be a part of a Michael Jordan puff piece.'"

Reggie Miller was also among the stars who wanted no part in the Jordan documentary.

Star of the Indiana Pacers squad that lost to the Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller said also in The Dan Patrick Show he had thought of hitting Jordan.

“I might punch him. I don’t know,” Miller said.