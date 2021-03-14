Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Huge blow for Sixers as Joel Embiid out at least two weeks with knee injury

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

    Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee and will be evaluated again in two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) because the severity of the injury had not been announced.

    Embiid was injured in the Sixers' win Friday over Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought on the court, but the center limped off under his own power.

    Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate after helping the 76ers to the Eastern Conference lead. He's averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.

    The 76ers host San Antonio on Sunday.

