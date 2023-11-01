For crotch chop celebrations, Joel Embiid fined $35,000

NEW YORK — Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 (around P1.9 million) by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers' victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy on Sunday.

The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers' 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup.

Embiid finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.

