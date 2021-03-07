Joel Embiid donating $100,000 earnings from All-Star to homeless shelters

JOEL Embiid is committing US$100,000 (around P4.8 million) to homeless shelters.

The Philadelphia 76ers star is taking part in the 2021 NBA All-Star game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) and has pledged to give his earnings to help the homeless, including 15,000 meals, 4,000 essential clothing items, care and treatment of homeless individuals, among others.

Embiid is on Team Durant along with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Team LeBron has Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said in an article on NBA.com. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.”

