Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 20
    NBA

    Heat score another road win over Celtics for 2-0 lead in East finals

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    BOSTON — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston, 111-105, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

    Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home.

    Game Three is on Sunday.

    See Malone annoyed by disrespect to Jokic, Nuggets

    Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 2 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead en route to a second home loss in three nights. Jaylen Brown scored 16 points on 7-for-23 shooting; he went 1 for 5 with a turnover in the final quarter, when Miami outscored Boston 36-22.

    Bam Adebayo

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again