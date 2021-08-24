Jimmy Alapag named assistant coach of Sacramento Kings' G League team

JIMMY Alapag took one step closer to his dream of coaching in the NBA when he was named an assistant in the Sacramento Kings' affiliate in the G League.

Alapag's first job in the NBA's developmental league was one of multiple hirings announced by the Stockton Kings in an official statement on Tuesday.

The former Gilas Pilipinas captain formally joined ex-NBA player Bobby Jackson in the Stockton staff, after a Summer League stint led to a championship for the Kings.

Aside from Alapag's hiring, the Kings also announced that Will Scott has been hired as the associate head coach. Scott was a longtime member of Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton's staff from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Stockton Kings also named former college standout Akachi Okugo an assistant coach, Sydney Haydel as their director of basketball operations, and Kaiti Jones as performance coach and sports scientist.

The 2011 PBA MVP has had coaching experience as an assistant at San Miguel and head coach of Alab Pilipinas, which he led to an Asean Basketball League (ABL) championship in 2018.

The Fil-American coach nas made no secret of his desire to land an NBA job since making the decision to go back to the US with his family during the pandemic.

