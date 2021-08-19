Alapag grateful to be part of 'special group of people' at Kings camp

JIMMY Alapag said he is grateful to be part of the Sacramento Kings side which won the NBA Summer League title in Las Vegas.

The longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain took to social media to describe the experience of working for Kings head coach Bobby Jackson in the preseason tournament.

"What an amazing experience here in Vegas for the NBA Summer League! Thankful to have been a part of such a special group of people, from the coaching staff, trainers and support staff, to the players. Watching the team come together over the past few weeks was amazing to watch!," he wrote.

The Kings won the Summer League after topping the Boston Celtics, 100-67, in the championship game on Wednesday (Manila time).

Alapag was one of the voices in Jackson's ears in the staff that also included Doug Christie and Lindsey Harding, and fellow assistants Paul Johnson, Will Scott, Akachi Okugo, Jonah Herscu, Isaac Yacob, Rico Hines, and Garrius Adams.

The Fil-Am mentor is hoping to crack a spot in coach Luke Walton's staff in the regular season.

It was his second go-round with the Kings' Summer League squad, his first being in 2019.

Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, was named as the Summer League co-MVP with Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas, while Louis King was named the MVP of the Summer League championship game.

