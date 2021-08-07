JIMMY Alapag will return as part of the staff for the Sacramento Kings' Summer League team in Las Vegas.

The Filipino coach will once again serve as a part of coach Bobby Jackson's staff as the Kings test their young guns starting Aug. 8, according to NBC Sacramento.

He held the same position for the Sacramento's Summer League team in 2019 through his connections with Jackson.

Alapag, who settled down in the US last year, last worked as an assistant coach for the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA and the head coach of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With the Kings, Alapag will get a chance to work with the likes of Davion Mitchell, the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He will also work with international talents like Princepal Singh of India, Chimezie Metu of Nigeria, Neemias Queta of Portugal, and Greek forward Alex Antetokounmpo, who is the younger brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis.

Sacramento begins its Summer League campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Kings already played in the California Classic Summer League, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 84-74, and absorbing an 89-82 overtime defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.