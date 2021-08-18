Jimmy Alapag a champ with Sacramento Kings in NBA Summer League

JIMMY Alapag can now call himself an NBA champion, in the Summer League at least.

The Fil-Am coach added another feather in his cap after the Sacramento Kings ruled the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas by blasting the Boston Celtics, 100-67, in the championship game on Thursday (Manila time).

Louis King capped off his magnificent performance with 21 points on 4-of-8 clip from deep, to go with five steals and three rebounds as Sacramento went on a perfect 5-0 record.

Jahmi'us Ramsey added 16 points, Matt Coleman III got 14 points and three assists, and no. 9 pick Davion Mitchell contributed nine points and seven dimes in the win.

Alapag has played an active role in the staff of coach Bobby Jackson in his second tour of duty for Sacramento, the first coming in 2019.

Can Alapag crack Kings' NBA roster?

The longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain last held the head coaching post for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League and was a deputy for Leo Austria in the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA.

He is hopeful of cracking the Kings' coaching staff under head coach Luke Walton.

Sacramento has steamrolled in Las Vegas, topping Charlotte, 80-70; edging Washington, 89-75; taking down Memphis, 90-75, and blasting Dallas, 86-70, to earn its place in the finale.

It was the second Summer League crown for the Kings, with their last title coming in 2014 behind Ben McLemore, Ray McCallum, Nik Stauskas, and MarShon Brooks.

