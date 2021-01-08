Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jeremy Lin set to play for Warriors' G League team

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    LINSANITY is close to making an NBA encore.

    Jeremy Lin took a huge step in his bid to make it back to the NBA after reportedly agreeing to play for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

    The Taiwanese-American playmaker is finally seeing his efforts bear fruit after saying in September that he would leave China to pursue an NBA comeback.

    The development comes weeks after a previous deal between both parties broke down due to complications with paperwork and the Beijing Ducks, his former team.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Friday, Manila time.

    The 32-year-old Lin was seen working out with Steph Curry and other Warriors in the offseason last November and moonlighted for the G League Ignite team with Kai Sotto in one scrimmage.

    Lin now gets a shot at getting called up by the Warriors, the first team that gave him his first chance in the NBA in 2010.
    For more NBA updates, click here.

