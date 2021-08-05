Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 5
    NBA

    Jazz acquire Eric Paschall from Warriors for second-round draft pick

    by janie mccauley, ap
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    SAN FRANCISCO — The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said on Wednesday (Thursday, Manlia time).

    The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA's moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.

    Paschall posted a farewell on his Twitter account: "Going to miss dub nation! Love y'all! Love my teammates!"

    The 24-year-old Paschall will be teammates with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Eric PaschallEric Paschall

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games last season for Golden State, which lost to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

      The Warriors drafted the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall out of Villanova with the 41st pick of the 2019 draft and he made the All-Rookie first team.

      ESPN first reported the trade agreement, while The Athletic detailed the draft pick Golden State will receive.

      Earlier Wednesday, the Warriors announced they had waived Serbian forward Alen Smailagic.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again