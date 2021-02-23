Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Feb 23
    NBA

    Jazz hit franchise record 28 triples in huge victory over Hornets

    by john coon, ap
    2 hours ago
    Jordan Clarkson goes 5 for 10 from beyond the arc.
    PHOTO: AP

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Utah Jazz enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range in a 132-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Utah set a franchise mark for 3-pointers with 28, including 19 off the bench — the most by any team's backups in NBA history, according to STATS.

    Joe Ingles and Georges Niang led the way, making a career-high seven 3s apiece. Each player finished with 21 points. Jordan Clarkson added 20.

    Charlotte gave up 54 total 3-pointers in two games against Utah this season.

    Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball scored 21 points apiece to lead the Hornets. Malik Monk added 20. Charlotte (14-16) lost despite scoring 25 points off 21 Utah turnovers.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Jazz (25-6) continuously attacked from the perimeter during the first half. They shot 29 3-pointers before halftime — a club record for attempts in a half.

    It paid off at times. Utah made eight 3s in the first quarter as 72% of its shot attempts came from behind the arc during the period.

    Charlotte built its first double-digit lead early in the third when P.J. Washington's steal and slam capped a 12-1 run that put the Hornets ahead 81-70. Charlotte forced six turnovers during the spurt and scored four baskets off those turnovers — highlighted by 3-pointers on three straight possessions from Ball, Hayward and Washington.

    Utah erased the deficit and went back ahead on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson and Niang before the third quarter ended. Their buckets sparked a 26-2 run extending into the fourth quarter.

    The Jazz opened the fourth by scoring baskets on five straight possessions. Consecutive 3-pointers from Mike Conley and Niang punctuated the run and gave Utah a 111-92 lead.

    Continue reading below ↓

    TIP-INS

    Hornets: Hayward exited with an apparent wrist injury with 10 minutes left. He did not return. … Charlotte got charged a technical foul late in the third quarter for having six players on the court with an active ball.

    Jazz: Niang's 21 points were a season high. … Utah became the fastest team in NBA history to make 500 3-pointers in a season, reaching that milestone in just 31 games. … Rudy Gobert and coach Quin Snyder were both called for technical fouls.

    Continue reading below ↓

    UP NEXT

    Hornets: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

    Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jordan Clarkson goes 5 for 10 from beyond the arc.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again