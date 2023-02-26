Markkanen, Kessler steady in endgame to spare Jazz blushes against struggling Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points and recent signee Kris Dunn added 15 as the Utah Jazz rallied from a 14-point deficit and beat the struggling San Antonio Spurs, 118-102, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Markkanen sealed the game with 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Walker Kessler recorded four of his five blocks in the final minutes. Kessler added 12 rebounds and nine points.

Dunn, playing his second game on a 10-day contract with the Jazz, was signed for his defense. He ended up being a playmaker and late-game scorer when the rest of his teammates were struggling.

Jeremy Sochan scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson had 18 and Zach Collins added 15 for the Spurs, who lost their 16th straight game.

In 23 minutes, Dunn went 7 for 13 from the field and had game-high eight assists and seven rebounds, all along with strong defensive play.

Dunn hadn't scored 15 points since Jan. 20, 2020, against Milwaukee, when he was playing with Chicago. But, he now has 26 points in two games with the Jazz, who have won three of their last four games.

Utah is back at .500 (31-31) and among a logjam of teams in Western Conference playoff contention.

After a hapless first half for the Jazz, the third quarter was pivotal as Utah outscored San Antonio 30-14. The 14 points was season low for the Spurs and the lowest point total allowed by the Jazz in the quarter.

The Jazz used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to grab their first lead of the game. Jordan Clarkson made a layup with 3:30 left in the period to cap the surge and make it 78-75 in favor of Utah.

Simone Fontecchio hit a 3-pointer just before the horn and the Jazz led 85-79 entering the final period. That was bad news for the Spurs, who are 0-42 when trailing after three quarters.

The Spurs led by 14 points in the first half, at 46-32, when Johnson hit a pair of acrobatic shots around the basket.

KIND WORDS FROM THE MASTER

Utah coach Will Hardy learned the coaching profession in the Spurs organization from 2010-2019.

"He's ridiculously intelligent and he's a hard worker. He started out at the bottom in the film room and it was pretty apparent very quickly that he understood everything that we coaches wanted," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

So, the mentor is not the least surprised at Hardy's early success with the the Jazz, who were widely predicted to be one of the league's worst teams this year.

"I slowly fell in love with the guy. … He's got a great temperament, much better than mine. I actually learned from him in a lot of those (tense) situations as much or more than he learned from me," Popovich said.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Sochan and Dunn pushed each other after the Spur forward was fouled going to the basket in the second quarter. Both got a technical. … Spurs dropped to an 11-9 record when leading after the first quarter. … The Spurs were missing a host of injured players, including Devin Vassell (knee) and Tre Jones (foot).

Jazz: Utah averages more than 14 3-pointers per game, but didn't record their first 3 until Dunn made one with 4:16 left until halftime. … Utah's reserves outscored their Spur counterparts 52-23. … The Jazz topped the Spurs in fast break points, 18-13, a rare occurrence for Utah.

UP NEXT

Spurs and Jazz: The teams meet again in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.