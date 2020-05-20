Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Bojan Bogdanovic undergoes surgery to repair ruptured ligament in right wrist

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have announced that forward Bojan Bogdanovic underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist.

    The procedure was performed on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. There's no timetable for Bogdanovic's return. The team said in a release that he will begin rehabilitation "at the appropriate time." The NBA season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Bogdanovic was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz. He also was playing a career-best 33.1 minutes per game.

    The 31-year-old Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $73 million contract with Utah last summer. The Jazz became his fourth team, following two years with Indiana along with stints in Brooklyn and Washington.

      PHOTO: AP

