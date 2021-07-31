Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jazz send Favors to OKC Thunder for cash, 2027 pick

    OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder announced Friday (Saturday, Manila time) they have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

    The 6-foot-10 Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged about 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points for the Jazz last season.

    Thunder general manager Sam Presti said the 2027 pick being dealt to the Jazz is the least favorable of Oklahoma City's four second-round picks.

