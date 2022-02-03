Jazz stop the bleeding, complete season sweep of Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY — Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 108-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

Mike Conley scored 17 points for Utah. Rudy Gay, Royce O'Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points apiece as six Jazz players scored in double figures.

Utah won for just the third time in 14 games. The Jazz swept the season series with the Nuggets, 4-0.

Bryn Forbes had four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Denver. Monte Morris added 15 points, Will Barton scored 14 and Davon Reed 13 points for the Nuggets.

Utah outscored Denver 64-42 in the paint. The Jazz also finished with 20 points off 14 turnovers by the Nuggets.

The Nuggets trailed most of the fourth quarter before tying it at 97-all on Barton's driving layup. Denver turned it over on back-to-back possessions, setting up a pair of baskets by Gay. It sparked a 9-2 run that gave Utah a 106-99 lead with 1:07 left.

Continue reading below ↓

Forbes cut it to two points on a jumper with 18.9 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

The Jazz built their largest first-half lead after Bogdanovic completed a three-point play for a 19-10 lead midway through the first quarter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Denver countered from the perimeter. The Nuggets went 9 of 14 from 3-point range before halftime and erased the deficit late in the first quarter. They built a seven-point lead early in the second quarter, going up 47-40 after scoring 3-pointers on four straight possessions. Davon Reed hit back-to-back outside baskets to kickstart the spurt.

Utah clamped down defensively in the third quarter, holding Denver to 18 points. The Jazz did not trail again after Bogdanovic drove for a dunk to cap a 6-0 run that gave Utah a 70-65 lead.

Bojan Bogdanovic goes 5 for 16 in 35 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic (right toe soreness), Aaron Gordon (left hamstring tightness) and DeMarcus Cousins (right foot sprain) were inactive for Denver. … Bones Hyland dished out a career-high seven assists. … Forbes led the Nuggets in scoring for the first time since being acquired from the Spurs. … Denver outscored Utah 57-35 in bench points.

Jazz: Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol), Danuel House, Jr. (health and safety protocols), Jordan Clarkson (right knee soreness), and Hassan Whiteside (low back strain) were sidelined for Utah. … Udoka Azubuike finished with career highs in points (eight) and rebounds (10). … The Jazz did not commit a turnover in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Jazz: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.