    Jazz arrest four-game slide, Grizzlies suffer second straight loss

    Utah is running 14th in the West, just above cellar-dwelling Memphis
    by clay bailey, ap
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz held off the Memphis Grizzlies, 127-121, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

    John Collins added 18, and Ochai Agbaji had 15 to help the Jazz snap a four-game losing streak in their tournament opener.

    See Hornets shake off 3-point shooting woes to surge past Wizards

    Desmond Bane led Memphis with 37 points. The Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 1-8 and are 0-2 in the tournament.

    Bismack Biyombo added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis. Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 14 points each, with Jackson ejected in the third quarter.

    Collin Sexton

    The Grizzlies' frustration reached its peak in that third quarter. Upset over the officiating, coach Taylor Jenkins drew a technical. Then Jackson was demonstrative about his feelings, drawing two quick technicals and ejection.

    By the time everything settled, Utah led 101-80.

    UP NEXT

    Jazz: Open a three-game homestand against Portland on Tuesday.

    Grizzlies: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday.

    PHOTO: AP

