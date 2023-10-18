Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tatum, Porzingis combine for nine of Celtics’ 23 triples in rout of Knicks

    Boston improves to 3-1 in the preseason, 2-0 at home
    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Jayson Tatum goes 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.
    PHOTO: AP

    JAYSON Tatum scored 28 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 and host Boston' beat New York, 123-110, with the help of 23 3-pointers in NBA preseason action on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    The Celtics put it up from deep 52 times, shooting 44.2%.

    Jaylen Brown added 17 points for the Celtics, playing alongside Tatum for the first time this preseason.

    Quentin Grimes scored 22 points for the Knicks, who rested their starters.

    Kristaps Porzingis

    TIMBERWOLVES 138, MACCABI RA'ANANA 111

    Luka Garza scored 30 points, Josh Minott scored 23 and host Minnesota, absent its starters, beat Maccabi Ra'anana of Israel.

    Dwayne Bacon, who played collegiately at Florida State, scored 26 points for Ra'anana.

    Dakarai Tucker, who played at Utah, added 24 points for the Israeli club.

