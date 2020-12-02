Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 3
    NBA

    Jayson Tatum excited to be with Celtics five more years

    by Associated Press
    15 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CELTICS forward Jayson Tatum said while he is humbled after signing a contract extension that could pay him $195 million over five years, his approach and resolve to find ways to improve his game remain unchanged.

    "It was a dream come true. I'm extremely grateful and thankful for that. I don't take it for granted or take it lightly. It's a big deal," Tatum said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    "I'm excited to be here five more years."

    Tatum's signing cements the Celtics' commitment to a young core that also includes Jaylen Brown, who signed a four-year deal in October 2019 that could pay him as much as $115 million.

    Defensive stalwart Marcus Smart also signed a four-year, $52 million deal in 2018.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again