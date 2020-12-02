Jayson Tatum excited to be with Celtics five more years

CELTICS forward Jayson Tatum said while he is humbled after signing a contract extension that could pay him $195 million over five years, his approach and resolve to find ways to improve his game remain unchanged.

"It was a dream come true. I'm extremely grateful and thankful for that. I don't take it for granted or take it lightly. It's a big deal," Tatum said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

"I'm excited to be here five more years."

Tatum's signing cements the Celtics' commitment to a young core that also includes Jaylen Brown, who signed a four-year deal in October 2019 that could pay him as much as $115 million.

Defensive stalwart Marcus Smart also signed a four-year, $52 million deal in 2018.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN