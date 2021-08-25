JARED Dudley thanked the Los Angeles Lakers as he ends his playing career, while confirming he is joining the Mavericks coaching staff.

The 36-year-old Dudley on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) announced on social media his decision, ending 14 years as a player in the NBA, the last two with the Lakers.

Dudley now has a new job with former Lakers assistant coach Kidd, who was tapped by the Mavericks to replace Rick Carlisle.

Charlotte drafted Dudley in the first round, 22nd overall, in 2007. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2008 and later had stints with the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets before joining the Lakers.

Jared Dudley

PHOTO: AP

