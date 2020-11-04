Sixers looking to trade for James Harden, but Rockets to reject any offer

THE man responsible for the trade that brought James Harden to the Houston Rockets seems plotting to do the same to the Philadelphia 76ers this time.

Behind new president of basketball operations and former Rockets official Daryl Morey, the Sixers are “expected to be interested in and pursue” Harden.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported the development on Wednesday, Manila time, although he was quick to add the Rockets are expected to reject any offer for the former league MVP.

“As of right now, it’s an emphatic no from the Rockets side. It’s really a nonstarter for that organization,” Charania reported.

Harden still has three years on his Rockets contract and is earning $85.7 million over the next two years, on top of a $47.4M player option for the 2022-23 season.

