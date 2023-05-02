Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Harden takes charge as Embiid-less 76ers take Game One at Celtics

    by kyle hightower, ap
    15 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    BOSTON — James Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points and hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics, 119-115, in Game One of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Tobias Harris finished with 18 for the 76ers, who made 17 3-pointers in the absence of MVP finalist Embiid, who sat out with the sprained right knee he sustained in Game Three of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 20.

    Boston hosts Game Two on Wednesday night.

    Harden previously scored 45 points for the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference Finals win over Golden State on May 25, 2015.

    Tyrese Maxey

    PHOTO: AP

