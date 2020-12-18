Harden still delivers amid trade rumors as Rockets blast Spurs in preseason

JAMES Harden showed he’ll still perform at his best whether he likes to be traded or not.

The Houston Rockets star stuffed the stats sheet in the team’s 128-106 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Manila time.

Harden, who’s in the middle of rumors that he wants out of Houston, dropped 20 points, spiked by three treys, nine assists, seven boards, and one steal in 27 minutes as the Rockets improved to 3-1 in preseason play.

New teammate Christian Wood led the Rockets with 27 points, 10 boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes, while Eric Gordon chipped in 23 points, built around four triples, five assists, and two rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points and three boards, while rookie Devin Vassell continued to impress with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench in a losing cause.

